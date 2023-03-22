The Milwaukee Bucks, with Grayson Allen, take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Allen, in his most recent game, had two points in a 118-111 win over the Raptors.

We're going to break down Allen's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.6 10.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.1 Assists -- 2.3 1.7 PRA -- 16.2 15.5 PR 13.5 13.9 13.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.3



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Grayson Allen has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

The Bucks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Spurs are the worst defensive squad in the league, giving up 122 points per game.

On the glass, the Spurs are ranked 23rd in the NBA, conceding 44.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have given up 26.4 per game, 29th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 12.3 makes per contest.

Grayson Allen vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2021 29 12 5 1 4 0 0 10/23/2021 26 10 5 1 2 0 1

