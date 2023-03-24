The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) take on the Utah Jazz (35-37) as 9.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI

SportsNet RM and BSWI Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Bucks vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Jazz 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 9.5)

Jazz (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Jazz's .556 ATS win percentage (40-32-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .542 mark (39-28-5 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Utah is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 5-9 ATS record Milwaukee puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

Utah and its opponents have gone over the total 58.3% of the time this season (42 out of 72). That's more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (34 out of 72).

The Bucks have an .814 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (48-11) this season, better than the .474 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-20).

Bucks Performance Insights

Milwaukee has a top-five defense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 112.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks ninth with 116.4 points scored per contest.

The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.3 dimes per contest.

The Bucks have a 36.6% three-point percentage this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 14.8 treys per contest (fourth-best).

Milwaukee has taken 55.2% two-pointers and 44.8% three-pointers this season. Of the team's baskets, 65.2% are two-pointers and 34.8% are three-pointers.

