Friday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) and the Utah Jazz (35-37) at Vivint Arena features the Bucks' Jrue Holiday as a player to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Bucks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bucks defeated the Spurs on Wednesday, 130-94. Their high scorer was Antetokounmpo with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 31 14 2 0 1 1 Bobby Portis 19 10 0 1 0 3 Khris Middleton 19 3 10 1 0 1

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo posts 31.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.5 assists, shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Holiday leads the Bucks at 7.3 assists per game, while also posting 5 rebounds and 19 points. He is 10th in the NBA in assists.

Brook Lopez averages 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 13.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Grayson Allen puts up 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 21.7 8 4.6 0.4 0.8 0.4 Brook Lopez 19.1 6 1.7 0.7 2.9 1.7 Jrue Holiday 13.4 4 7.4 0.8 0.6 1.8 Khris Middleton 14.6 3.2 5.6 0.7 0.2 1.6 Bobby Portis 13.4 8.4 0.8 0.2 0.2 1.3

