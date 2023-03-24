The Milwaukee Bucks, Grayson Allen included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 130-94 win over the Spurs (his last action) Allen posted eight points and four steals.

Now let's dig into Allen's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.6 10.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.1 Assists -- 2.3 1.6 PRA -- 16.2 15.4 PR 13.5 13.9 13.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.3



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Grayson Allen has made 3.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.5% of his team's total makes.

Allen is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Allen's opponents, the Jazz, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.3 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Jazz are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.4 points per game.

The Jazz give up 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

The Jazz are the seventh-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.2 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 12.2 makes per contest, 13th in the league.

Grayson Allen vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 28 13 4 4 1 0 1

