Joe Ingles and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will match up versus the Utah Jazz on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 130-94 win over the Spurs, Ingles had 14 points and two steals.

In this article we will dive into Ingles' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Joe Ingles Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.3 10.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.7 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.5 PRA -- 13.6 18 PR 11.5 10.4 14.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 3



Joe Ingles Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 3.3% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.7 per contest.

He's put up 4.5 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ingles' Bucks average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 22nd in the league, allowing 117.4 points per game.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have allowed 24.2 per game, seventh in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 13th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.