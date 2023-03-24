Jrue Holiday and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be hitting the court versus the Utah Jazz on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 130-94 win versus the Spurs, Holiday put up seven points and eight assists.

With prop bets available for Holiday, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.0 15.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.4 Assists 8.5 7.3 8.3 PRA 30.5 31.3 28.4 PR 21.5 24 20.1 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.9



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Jazz

Holiday has taken 15.3 shots per game this season and made 7.2 per game, which account for 14.1% and 14.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Holiday's Bucks average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Jazz are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 117.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Jazz have conceded 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

The Jazz allow 24.2 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the league.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 27 21 4 8 3 0 1

