The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (49-24) host the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) on March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV

Bucks Stats Insights

Milwaukee has put together a 24-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Bucks are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Bucks score an average of 116.8 points per game, just four more points than the 112.8 the Nuggets give up.

Milwaukee is 39-7 when it scores more than 112.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bucks average 119.9 points per game, 6.3 more than on the road (113.6). Defensively they allow 111.9 points per game at home, 0.5 less than on the road (112.4).

At home Milwaukee is allowing 111.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than it is away (112.4).

The Bucks collect 0.5 fewer assists per game at home (25.3) than away (25.8).

Bucks Injuries