Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (49-24) and Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) will square off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Bucks' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Bucks beat the Jazz 144-116. With 25 points, Grayson Allen was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grayson Allen 25 4 1 2 0 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo 24 6 11 2 0 1 Pat Connaughton 22 5 3 0 2 6

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is the Bucks' top scorer (31.1 points per game, fifth in NBA) and rebounder (11.8, third in NBA), and contributes 5.6 assists.

Jrue Holiday is posting a team-best 7.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 19.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in league).

Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Allen is putting up 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 20.7 7.3 5.3 0.5 0.7 0.5 Brook Lopez 18.2 6.8 1.5 0.7 3.5 1.5 Jrue Holiday 12.6 3.9 6.9 0.9 0.6 1.7 Khris Middleton 14.0 2.9 5.4 0.6 0.2 1.6 Bobby Portis 13.2 8.7 1.0 0.2 0.2 1.2

