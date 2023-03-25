The Chicago Blackhawks (24-41-6) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Wild (41-22-9) on the road on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-340) Blackhawks (+280) 6

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 66.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (33-17).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -340 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wild a 77.3% chance to win.

In 35 of 72 matches this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 209 (23rd) Goals 174 (32nd) 192 (3rd) Goals Allowed 253 (25th) 49 (15th) Power Play Goals 34 (28th) 45 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (21st)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over seven times.

The Wild and their opponents have averaged 5.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).

In their past 10 games, the Wild have scored 2.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Wild are ranked 23rd in the league with 209 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

The Wild are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 192 total goals (2.7 per game).

They're ranked 13th in the league with a +17 goal differential .

