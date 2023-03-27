Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 129-106 loss versus the Nuggets, Lopez totaled 13 points.

Let's look at Lopez's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.5 19.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 7.0 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA 25.5 23.5 28.1 PR 23.5 22.2 26.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Lopez's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pistons are 27th in the NBA, conceding 118.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Pistons have conceded 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Pistons are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 10th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 24 21 4 1 2 2 0 11/2/2022 27 11 7 2 0 1 1 10/31/2022 34 24 9 0 2 2 0

