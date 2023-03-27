Grayson Allen plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face off versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Allen, in his most recent showing, had 13 points in a 129-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Allen, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 12.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.2 Assists -- 2.2 1.2 PRA -- 16.3 17 PR 13.5 14.1 15.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.6



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Grayson Allen has made 3.5 shots per game, which accounts for 7.6% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.2 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.6 points per contest, the Pistons are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Pistons are the 26th-ranked team in the league, conceding 45 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.7 per game, 16th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are 10th in the NBA, conceding 12 makes per contest.

Grayson Allen vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 23 9 3 5 1 1 3 11/2/2022 25 5 1 4 1 0 1 10/31/2022 20 9 2 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.