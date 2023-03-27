How to Watch the Wild vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) will host the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) on Monday, with both teams coming off a win in their most recent game.
You can watch the Wild attempt to knock off the the Kraken on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2022
|Kraken
|Wild
|1-0 MIN
|11/3/2022
|Wild
|Kraken
|4-0 SEA
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 193 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
- The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 212 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|71
|22
|42
|64
|40
|40
|38.2%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|73
|23
|32
|55
|14
|39
|49.1%
|Matthew Boldy
|73
|25
|29
|54
|37
|48
|57.1%
|Marcus Johansson
|72
|15
|22
|37
|28
|26
|42.6%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have conceded 227 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 253 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fifth in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 36 goals over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|72
|13
|47
|60
|49
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|69
|35
|24
|59
|24
|50
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|48
|44.4%
|Matthew Beniers
|70
|20
|30
|50
|42
|47
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|71
|11
|33
|44
|25
|58
|49.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.