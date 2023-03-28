The North Texas Mean Green (29-7) host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at TBA ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Orleans Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Badgers Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 14 of the Badgers' 29 games with a set total.

Wisconsin is 13-16-0 against the spread this season.

North Texas sports a 15-14-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.7 130.3 55.7 119.5 120.6 Wisconsin 65.6 130.3 63.8 119.5 129.6

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Wisconsin has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Badgers have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

The Badgers put up an average of 65.6 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 55.7 the Mean Green give up to opponents.

Wisconsin has put together a 12-11 ATS record and a 16-9 overall record in games it scores more than 55.7 points.

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0

Wisconsin vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits

North Texas Wisconsin 14-2 Home Record 11-6 10-3 Away Record 6-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

