Bucks vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Pacers (33-43) will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-11.5)
|237
|-625
|+470
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-11.5)
|237.5
|-650
|+475
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-12)
|238
|-714
|+475
|Tipico
|Bucks (-11.5)
|-
|-700
|+500
Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Bucks average 116.8 points per game (seventh in the league) while giving up 112.4 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +327 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.
- The Pacers' -231 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.6 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 118.7 per contest (27th in league).
- These two teams average 232.4 points per game combined, 4.6 less than this game's total.
- These teams together surrender 231.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's total.
- Milwaukee has covered 42 times in 75 matchups with a spread this season.
- Indiana has covered 39 times in 76 chances against the spread this season.
Bucks and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+320
|+145
|-
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
