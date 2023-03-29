Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status - Bucks vs. Pacers Injury Report March 29
The Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) have six players on the injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (33-43) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:00 PM ET.
Last time out, the Bucks won on Monday 126-117 over the Pistons. Khris Middleton totaled 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Joe Ingles
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|7
|3
|3.2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|31.1
|11.7
|5.6
|Goran Dragic
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|6.3
|1.3
|2.7
|Meyers Leonard
|C
|Out
|Calf
|4
|2.2
|0
|Khris Middleton
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|15.5
|4.4
|5
|Jae Crowder
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|5.7
|4.1
|1.3
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Buddy Hield: Out (Illness), Myles Turner: Questionable (Ankle/Back), Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Ankle), Chris Duarte: Out (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSWI
Bucks Season Insights
- The 116.8 points per game the Bucks put up are only 1.9 fewer points than the Pacers give up (118.7).
- Milwaukee has a 29-3 record when scoring more than 118.7 points.
- The Bucks have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 123 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.2 points more than the 116.8 they've scored this season.
- Milwaukee hits 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.5% rate (12th in the NBA), compared to the 11.8 per game its opponents make at a 34.8% rate.
- The Bucks average 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in the league), and allow 108.4 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).
Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-11.5
|237
