Grayson Allen and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 126-117 win over the Pistons (his previous action) Allen produced seven points and seven assists.

In this article, we dig into Allen's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 11.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.1 Assists -- 2.3 1.6 PRA -- 16.4 16 PR 13.5 14.1 14.4 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Grayson Allen has made 3.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.6% of his team's total makes.

Allen is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Allen's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pacers have given up 118.7 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

The Pacers allow 45.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the league.

The Pacers concede 26.4 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Grayson Allen vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 32 13 2 4 3 1 0 1/16/2023 32 17 5 4 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.