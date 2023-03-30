The Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) have six players currently listed on the IL. They next play the St. Louis Cardinals (2-4) on Friday, April 7 at American Family Field, with the first pitch being thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Luis Urías 10 Day Injury List Hamstring .000 / .000 / .000, 0 HR, 0 RBI Aaron Ashby 15 Day Injury List Labrum - Justin Wilson 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Tyrone Taylor 10 Day Injury List Elbow - Adrian Houser 15 Day Injury List Groin - Jason Alexander 60 Day Injury List Shoulder -

Brewers Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM

8:10 PM Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Brewers -155 +135 MIL -1.5 8.5

Brewers vs. Mets Player Performance - April 5

On Wednesday, the Brewers won 7-6 over the Mets while outhitting New York 10-7 in the contest.

Name Position Game Stats Corbin Burnes SP 4 1/3 IP, 6 R, 7 H, 3 K, 2 BB Joey Wiemer CF 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI Jesse Winker LF 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI Owen Miller 1B 1-for-2, RBI Louis Linwood Voit III 1B 2-for-4 Brian Anderson RF 1-for-3, BB

