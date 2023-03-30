Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM on Thursday, March 30 ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-145). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Willy Adames hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers won 70, or 56%, of the 125 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Brewers won 51 of their 84 games, or 60.7%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing on the road last season (109 total in road contests).

Milwaukee slugged .405 with three extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Cubs won in 50, or 45.5%, of the 110 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Cubs won 30 of 69 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Chicago hit 73 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Cubs had a .394 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd Make Playoffs +160 6th 2nd

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.