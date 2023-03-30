Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern's top teams, the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) and the Boston Celtics (52-24), take the court at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Bucks are favored by 2.5 points at home.
Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 116 - Celtics 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Bucks (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- The Bucks' .526 ATS win percentage (40-31-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .513 mark (39-34-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (28-20-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.9%) than Boston (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it less often (48.7% of the time) than Boston (52.6%).
- The Bucks have an .823 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (51-11) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Celtics as a moneyline underdog (2-3).
Bucks Performance Insights
- So far this year, Milwaukee is posting 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.8 points per contest (12th-ranked).
- This year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, delivering 25.6 per game.
- The Bucks rank fourth-best in the NBA by making 14.7 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 11th in the league at 36.5%.
- So far this year, Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers, accounting for 65.6% of the team's buckets. It has shot 44.6% threes (34.4% of the team's baskets).
