Bucks vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern-leading Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) are favored by 2.5 points as they look to defeat the Boston Celtics (52-24). The teams play Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total in the matchup is set at 236.5.
Bucks vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|236.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points 28 times.
- Milwaukee's games this season have had an average of 230 points, 6.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have a 42-34-0 record against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 51, or 82.3%, of those games.
- This season, Milwaukee has won 43 of its 53 games, or 81.1%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 58.3% chance to win.
Bucks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|28
|36.8%
|117.2
|235.2
|112.8
|224.8
|227.2
|Celtics
|29
|38.2%
|118
|235.2
|112
|224.8
|227.8
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- Six of Bucks' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- At home, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (21-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (21-18-0).
- The Bucks score 5.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Celtics give up (112).
- Milwaukee has a 33-15 record against the spread and a 41-7 record overall when putting up more than 112 points.
Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|42-34
|31-23
|39-37
|Celtics
|40-36
|2-1
|40-36
Bucks vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Bucks
|Celtics
|117.2
|118
|6
|3
|33-15
|33-17
|41-7
|41-9
|112.8
|112
|12
|6
|34-20
|31-19
|45-9
|39-11
