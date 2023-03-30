The Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Boston Celtics (52-24) on March 30, 2023, broadcast on TNT.

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

Bucks Stats Insights

  • The Bucks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee has a 37-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.
  • The Bucks record 117.2 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112 the Celtics allow.
  • When Milwaukee totals more than 112 points, it is 41-7.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Bucks are posting 119.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 114.7 points per contest.
  • Milwaukee is giving up 111.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (113.6).
  • In home games, the Bucks are sinking 0.2 more threes per game (14.8) than on the road (14.6). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Meyers Leonard Out Calf
Khris Middleton Questionable Knee
Jae Crowder Questionable Calf

