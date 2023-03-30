The Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) square off against the Boston Celtics (52-24) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. Jrue Holiday of the Bucks and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Thursday, March 30

Thursday, March 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks were victorious in their previous game against the Pacers, 149-136, on Wednesday. Holiday led the way with 51 points, and also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jrue Holiday 51 8 8 1 1 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 38 17 12 1 0 0 Brook Lopez 21 8 1 0 3 0

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo averages 31.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.7 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

Holiday paces the Bucks at 7.3 assists per contest, while also posting 5 rebounds and 19.4 points. He is 10th in the league in assists.

Brook Lopez posts 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Bobby Portis puts up 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen is posting 10.6 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 25.3 9 5.6 1 0.4 0.5 Brook Lopez 17.5 7 1.4 0.5 2.6 1 Jrue Holiday 15.6 4.4 7.1 0.9 0.6 1.6 Khris Middleton 15.2 3.4 4.6 0.7 0.2 1.6 Bobby Portis 12.7 8.4 0.7 0.2 0.3 1.3

