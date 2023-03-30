The Milwaukee Bucks, Grayson Allen included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Allen had three points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 149-136 win versus the Pacers.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.6 10.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.0 Assists -- 2.3 1.8 PRA -- 16.2 15.3 PR 12.5 13.9 13.5 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.9



This season, he's put up 8.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Allen's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.5.

Defensively, the Celtics are sixth in the league, allowing 112 points per contest.

Allowing 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have given up 23.2 per game, second in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are sixth in the league, allowing 11.8 makes per contest.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 36 13 4 2 2 0 1 12/25/2022 29 8 3 1 0 0 1

