Justin Steele will try to shut down Rowdy Tellez and company when the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers ranked third-best in MLB action last season with 219 total home runs.

Last year the Brewers ranked 10th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage.

Milwaukee went 32-14 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Chicago ranked 22nd in the majors with 657 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Brewers' .315 on-base percentage was 13th in the majors.

Milwaukee had a 9.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Milwaukee pitched to a 3.85 ERA last season, which ranked 12th in baseball.

Brewers pitchers had a 1.218 WHIP last season, 10th-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Woodruff takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.

The 30-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Marcus Stroman 4/1/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Justin Steele 4/2/2023 Cubs - Away Eric Lauer Jameson Taillon 4/3/2023 Mets - Home Freddy Peralta Carlos Carrasco 4/4/2023 Mets - Home Wade Miley Max Scherzer 4/5/2023 Mets - Home Corbin Burnes David Peterson 4/7/2023 Cardinals - Home - -

