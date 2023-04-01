Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Christian Yelich (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)
- Yelich had a .359 OBP while slugging .381.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 73rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
- In 61.7% of his 154 games last season, Yelich had a hit. He also had 40 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 9.1% of his games last season (154 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.9% of his games a season ago (43 of 154), Yelich drove in a run. In 10 of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He scored a run in 73 of 154 games last year, with multiple runs in 23 of those games.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|73
|.250
|AVG
|.251
|.372
|OBP
|.344
|.408
|SLG
|.353
|27
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|21
|85/56
|K/BB
|77/37
|9
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|75
|48 (60.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (62.7%)
|19 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (28.0%)
|40 (50.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (44.0%)
|9 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.7%)
|25 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (24.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Steele will start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old left-hander started and threw 5 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In 24 games last season he finished with a 4-7 record and had a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP.
