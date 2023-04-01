Louis Linwood Voit III makes his season debut when the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)

  • Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Voit had a base hit in 79 out of 135 games last season (58.5%), with at least two hits in 29 of those contests (21.5%).
  • He went yard in 21 of 135 games in 2022 (15.6%), including 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Voit drove in a run in 46 of 135 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • He crossed the plate in 44 of 135 games last year (32.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.7% of his games (nine times).

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 71
.223 AVG .229
.298 OBP .318
.432 SLG .376
20 XBH 24
14 HR 8
40 RBI 29
82/23 K/BB 97/33
0 SB 1
Home Away
63 GP 72
39 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (55.6%)
10 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%)
22 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (30.6%)
13 (20.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.1%)
25 (39.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (29.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Steele will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Aug. 27, the 27-year-old southpaw started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP over his 24 games, putting together a 4-7 record.
