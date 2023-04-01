After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)

  • Tellez racked up 116 hits with a .219 batting average.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 87th, and he was 36th in the league in slugging.
  • In 52.9% of his games last season (81 of 153), Tellez got a base hit, and in 31 of those games (20.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 30 of 153 games in 2022 (19.6%), including 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tellez drove in a run in 51 games last year out 153 (33.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He scored a run in 55 of his 153 games a year ago (35.9%), with more than one run scored 11 times (7.2%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
74 GP 76
.231 AVG .208
.338 OBP .294
.537 SLG .391
34 XBH 24
22 HR 13
52 RBI 37
62/41 K/BB 59/30
2 SB 0
Home Away
76 GP 77
42 (55.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (50.6%)
14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%)
28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (35.1%)
18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.6%)
26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (32.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Steele will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Aug. 27, the 27-year-old lefty, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • In his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP, compiling a 4-7 record.
