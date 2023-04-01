Ryan Fox will compete at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Ryan Fox Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Fox has finished better than par eight times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Fox has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Fox has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 36 1 285 0 4 0 0 $549,617

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Fox has played i the last year (7,316 yards) is 122 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of even par among finishers, higher than the -2 average at this course.

Fox's Last Time Out

Fox finished in the 44th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He finished in the 90th percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 40 holes.

Fox shot better than only 32% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Fox fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Fox recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Fox's 11 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the field average (5.1).

At that last competition, Fox posted a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Fox ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, less than the field average, 5.1.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Fox recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Fox Odds to Win: +4000

