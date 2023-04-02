Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (1-1) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest against the Chicago Cubs (1-1) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, April 2. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +105.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Brewers and Cubs game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (+105), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Brewers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Brian Anderson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs won 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Cubs won 21 of their 39 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs hit 73 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

Chicago averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .394 in home contests.

The Brewers were victorious in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Brewers won nine of 25 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Milwaukee hit 109 homers on the road last season (1.3 per game).

The Brewers slugged .405 with three extra-base hits per game on the road.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.