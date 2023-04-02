After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)

  • Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Anderson got a hit in 59.2% of his 98 games last season, with more than one hit in 15.3% of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2022 (seven of 98), including 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Anderson drove in a run in 22.4% of his 98 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.1% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 35.7% of his 98 games last season, he touched home plate (35 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 44
.243 AVG .195
.341 OBP .280
.397 SLG .282
16 XBH 9
6 HR 2
17 RBI 11
50/22 K/BB 51/17
1 SB 0
Home Away
54 GP 44
34 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
11 (20.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.1%)
22 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (29.5%)
5 (9.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%)
13 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Taillon takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 31-year-old righty, started and went 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
  • Last season he ranked 34th in ERA (3.91), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 30th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
