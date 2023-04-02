The Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) will look to Joel Embiid (first in the league scoring 33 points per game) when they try to defeat Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth in the NBA with 31.1 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (55-22) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The 76ers are 5.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-PH.

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-PH

BSWI and NBCS-PH Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - 76ers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 5.5)

76ers (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Under (236)



The 76ers' .597 ATS win percentage (46-31-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .519 mark (40-32-5 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (20-16-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.6%) than Philadelphia (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Philadelphia and its opponents are more successful (53.2% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (49.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 51-12, while the 76ers are 11-12 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

Offensively, Milwaukee is posting 117 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is surrendering 113.1 points per contest on defense (14th-ranked).

The Bucks are putting up 25.6 dimes per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Bucks rank fourth-best in the NBA by sinking 14.7 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 12th in the league at 36.5%.

Of the shots taken by Milwaukee in 2022-23, 55.4% of them have been two-pointers (65.6% of the team's made baskets) and 44.6% have been from beyond the arc (34.4%).

