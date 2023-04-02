Grayson Allen and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Allen had three points in his most recent game, which ended in a 140-99 loss against the Celtics.

Below we will dive into Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.5 10.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.1 Assists -- 2.3 1.7 PRA -- 16.1 14.8 PR 10.5 13.8 13.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Grayson Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the 76ers

Allen is responsible for taking 7.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

He's taken 5.1 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.5 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The 76ers allow 41.1 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NBA.

The 76ers allow 23.9 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are fourth in the league, giving up 11.5 makes per contest.

Grayson Allen vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 30 20 3 3 6 0 0 11/18/2022 27 7 4 1 1 1 1 10/20/2022 32 12 3 4 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.