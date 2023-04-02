The Milwaukee Bucks, with Khris Middleton, face the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last time on the court, a 140-99 loss to the Celtics, Middleton totaled 13 points and four assists.

Below we will look at Middleton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 15.4 20.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.0 6.8 PRA 28.5 24.8 31.8 PR 23.5 19.8 25 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Khris Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Khris Middleton Insights vs. the 76ers

Middleton is responsible for attempting 5.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.5 per game.

Middleton is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Bucks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The 76ers concede 110.5 points per contest, third-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers have given up 41.1 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.9 assists per contest.

Giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Khris Middleton vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 27 6 3 2 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Middleton or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.