Victor Caratini is back in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers and will face Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)

Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Caratini reached base via a hit in 43 of 96 games last season (44.8%), including multiple hits in 9.4% of those games (nine of them).

In nine of 96 games last year, he left the yard (9.4%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Caratini picked up an RBI in 21 of 96 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored in 24 of 96 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 43 .142 AVG .266 .238 OBP .377 .223 SLG .484 8 XBH 13 2 HR 7 14 RBI 20 33/15 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0 Home Away 50 GP 46 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (54.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.2%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (28.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%) 8 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.3%)

