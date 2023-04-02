Victor Caratini is back in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers and will face Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)

  • Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.
  • Caratini reached base via a hit in 43 of 96 games last season (44.8%), including multiple hits in 9.4% of those games (nine of them).
  • In nine of 96 games last year, he left the yard (9.4%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Caratini picked up an RBI in 21 of 96 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored in 24 of 96 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
47 GP 43
.142 AVG .266
.238 OBP .377
.223 SLG .484
8 XBH 13
2 HR 7
14 RBI 20
33/15 K/BB 34/17
0 SB 0
Home Away
50 GP 46
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (54.3%)
2 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.2%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (28.3%)
2 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%)
8 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Taillon will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • The 31-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 4 1/3 innings.
  • His 3.91 ERA ranked 34th, 1.128 WHIP ranked 21st, and 7.7 K/9 ranked 30th among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
