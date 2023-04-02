William Contreras -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

  • Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
  • In 63.0% of his games last season (63 of 100), Contreras got a base hit, and in 24 of those games (24.0%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He went yard in 17 of 100 games in 2022 (17.0%), including 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 out of 100 games last year (32.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (9.0%).
  • He scored in 39 of 100 games last season (39.0%), including scoring more than once in 12.0% of his games (12 times).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 50
.260 AVG .294
.347 OBP .363
.519 SLG .494
16 XBH 19
12 HR 8
23 RBI 22
46/21 K/BB 58/19
2 SB 0
Home Away
47 GP 53
28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%)
10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%)
20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%)
11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%)
16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Taillon makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • The 31-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
  • His 3.91 ERA ranked 34th, 1.128 WHIP ranked 21st, and 7.7 K/9 ranked 30th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
