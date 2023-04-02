On Sunday, Willy Adames (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)

Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.

He ranked 99th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball last season.

Adames picked up at least one hit 93 times last year in 139 games played (66.9%), including multiple hits on 30 occasions (21.6%).

Including the 139 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 29 of them (20.9%), homering in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Adames picked up an RBI in 58 games last season out 139 (41.7%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He scored a run in 43.9% of his 139 games last season, with more than one run in 13.7% of those games (19).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 70 .235 AVG .241 .302 OBP .301 .477 SLG .440 32 XBH 30 18 HR 13 48 RBI 50 88/27 K/BB 78/25 3 SB 5 Home Away 69 GP 70 48 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (64.3%) 13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (24.3%) 34 (49.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (38.6%) 17 (24.6%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.1%) 31 (44.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 27 (38.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)