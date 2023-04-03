Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)
- Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Anderson got a hit in 58 of 98 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In seven of 98 games last year, he went yard (7.1%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 22.4% of his 98 games a year ago, Anderson drove in a run (22 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.1%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He came around to score 35 times in 98 games (35.7%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.243
|AVG
|.195
|.341
|OBP
|.280
|.397
|SLG
|.282
|16
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|11
|50/22
|K/BB
|51/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|44
|34 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|11 (20.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (9.1%)
|22 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (29.5%)
|5 (9.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.5%)
|13 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (20.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff ranked first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
- Carrasco gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The 36-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals.
- In 29 games last season he finished with a 15-7 record and had a 3.97 ERA and a 1.329 WHIP.
