William Contreras -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on April 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

  • Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Contreras reached base via a hit in 63 of 100 games last season (63.0%), including multiple hits in 24.0% of those games (24 of them).
  • He homered in 17.0% of his games in 2022 (17 of 100), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 of 100 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 39 of his 100 games a year ago (39.0%), with two or more runs scored 12 times (12.0%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 50
.260 AVG .294
.347 OBP .363
.519 SLG .494
16 XBH 19
12 HR 8
23 RBI 22
46/21 K/BB 58/19
2 SB 0
Home Away
47 GP 53
28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%)
10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%)
20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%)
11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%)
16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff led MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • Carrasco makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 36-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals.
  • In his 29 appearances last season he put together a 15-7 record, had a 3.97 ERA, and a 1.329 WHIP.
