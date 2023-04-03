Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time out, take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)
- Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 39th in slugging.
- In 66.9% of his 139 games last season, Adames got a hit. He also had 30 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 20.9% of his games last year (29 of 139), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames drove in a run in 41.7% of his 139 games last year, with more than one RBI in 16.5% of those contests (23). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- In 61 of 139 games last season (43.9%) he scored, and in 19 of those games (13.7%) he scored more than once.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|.235
|AVG
|.241
|.302
|OBP
|.301
|.477
|SLG
|.440
|32
|XBH
|30
|18
|HR
|13
|48
|RBI
|50
|88/27
|K/BB
|78/25
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|48 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (64.3%)
|13 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (24.3%)
|34 (49.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (38.6%)
|17 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (17.1%)
|31 (44.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|27 (38.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff was first in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in the league).
- Carrasco makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 36-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals, when he started and went four innings.
- In 29 games last season he put together a 15-7 record and had a 3.97 ERA and a 1.329 WHIP.
