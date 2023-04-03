The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time out, take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)

Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 39th in slugging.

In 66.9% of his 139 games last season, Adames got a hit. He also had 30 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 20.9% of his games last year (29 of 139), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Adames drove in a run in 41.7% of his 139 games last year, with more than one RBI in 16.5% of those contests (23). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

In 61 of 139 games last season (43.9%) he scored, and in 19 of those games (13.7%) he scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 70 .235 AVG .241 .302 OBP .301 .477 SLG .440 32 XBH 30 18 HR 13 48 RBI 50 88/27 K/BB 78/25 3 SB 5 Home Away 69 GP 70 48 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (64.3%) 13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (24.3%) 34 (49.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (38.6%) 17 (24.6%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.1%) 31 (44.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 27 (38.6%)

