How to Watch the Brewers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers will play on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Willy Adames among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers hit 219 homers last season, which ranked third in the league.
- Fueled by 486 extra-base hits, the Brewers ranked 10th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage last season.
- Milwaukee's .234 batting average ranked 22nd in the majors last season.
- Milwaukee scored 725 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.
- The Brewers had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).
- Milwaukee had a 9.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.85 last year, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- Milwaukee had a combined WHIP of just 1.218 as a pitching staff, which was the 10th-best in baseball last season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Wade Miley to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 36-year-old lefty last pitched Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds, tossing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Marcus Stroman
|4/1/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Justin Steele
|4/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-5
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jameson Taillon
|4/3/2023
|Mets
|W 10-0
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Carlos Carrasco
|4/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Max Scherzer
|4/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|David Peterson
|4/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jack Flaherty
|4/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jake Woodford
|4/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Zac Gallen
