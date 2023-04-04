(3-2) will play the (3-1) at American Family Field on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 strikeouts, Max Scherzer will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Mets are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+125). The total is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (1-0, 4.50 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Brewers and Mets matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Brice Turang get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets entered a game as favorites 126 times last season and won 82, or 65.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Mets won 54 of their 78 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets hit 90 home runs away from home last season (1.1 per game).

New York slugged .424 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Brewers came away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Brewers came away with a win five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Milwaukee hit 110 homers at home last season (1.4 per game).

The Brewers had a .411 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

Brewers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jesse Winker 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+170) Garrett Mitchell 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+325)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.