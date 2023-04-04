On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Mets.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)

  • Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Anderson picked up at least one hit 58 times last year in 98 games played (59.2%), including multiple hits on 15 occasions (15.3%).
  • He hit a long ball in seven of 98 games in 2022 (7.1%), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Anderson picked up an RBI in 22 of 98 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He came around to score in 35 of his 98 games a season ago (35.7%), with more than one run scored seven times (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 44
.243 AVG .195
.341 OBP .280
.397 SLG .282
16 XBH 9
6 HR 2
17 RBI 11
50/22 K/BB 51/17
1 SB 0
Home Away
54 GP 44
34 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
11 (20.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.1%)
22 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (29.5%)
5 (9.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%)
13 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff was first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • The Mets will send Scherzer (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 38-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 64th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 35th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.