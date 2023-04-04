The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) match up against the Washington Wizards (34-44) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Jrue Holiday of the Bucks and Deni Avdija of the Wizards are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks were victorious in their most recent game versus the 76ers, 117-104, on Sunday. Antetokounmpo was their top scorer with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 33 14 6 1 3 0 Brook Lopez 21 6 0 0 0 1 Khris Middleton 19 3 9 0 0 3

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.6 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

Holiday leads his squad in assists per contest (7.2), and also posts 19.1 points and 5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is posting 15.7 points, 1.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Bobby Portis is putting up 13.8 points, 1.5 assists and 9.5 rebounds per contest.

Jevon Carter is posting 7.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 26.4 9.9 6 1.1 0.8 0.3 Jrue Holiday 15.1 3.8 6.2 1.1 0.4 1.5 Brook Lopez 16.2 6.6 0.9 0.4 1.8 0.6 Bobby Portis 13.9 8.3 0.5 0.3 0.4 1.5 Khris Middleton 13.4 3.6 4.5 0.3 0.2 1.2

