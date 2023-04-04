The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)

Tellez collected 116 hits while batting .219.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 120th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Tellez picked up a hit in 52.9% of his games last season (81 of 153), with more than one hit in 31 of those contests (20.3%).

He homered in 19.6% of his games last season (153 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his 153 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 13.1% of those contests (20). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He touched home plate in 55 of 153 games last season, with multiple runs in 11 of those games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 76 .231 AVG .208 .338 OBP .294 .537 SLG .391 34 XBH 24 22 HR 13 52 RBI 37 62/41 K/BB 59/30 2 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 77 42 (55.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (50.6%) 14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (35.1%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.6%) 26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (32.5%)

