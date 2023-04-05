Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (4-1) and New York Mets (3-3) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Brewers, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on April 5.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes versus the Mets and David Peterson.

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Mets 1.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers won 70, or 56%, of the 125 games they played as favorites last season.

Milwaukee had a record of 57-40, a 58.8% win rate, when it was favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The Brewers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

With 725 runs scored last year, Milwaukee ranked No. 10 in all of baseball.

The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule