The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and six RBI last time out, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

David Peterson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)

Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Anderson got a hit in 59.2% of his 98 games last year, with multiple hits in 15.3% of those contests.

He homered in 7.1% of his games last season (98 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Anderson picked up an RBI in 22 of 98 games last season (22.4%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 35.7% of his 98 games last season, with more than one run in 7.1% of those games (seven).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 44 .243 AVG .195 .341 OBP .280 .397 SLG .282 16 XBH 9 6 HR 2 17 RBI 11 50/22 K/BB 51/17 1 SB 0 Home Away 54 GP 44 34 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%) 11 (20.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.1%) 22 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (29.5%) 5 (9.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%) 13 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

