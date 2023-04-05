Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and six RBI last time out, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)
- Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Anderson got a hit in 59.2% of his 98 games last year, with multiple hits in 15.3% of those contests.
- He homered in 7.1% of his games last season (98 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson picked up an RBI in 22 of 98 games last season (22.4%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 35.7% of his 98 games last season, with more than one run in 7.1% of those games (seven).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.243
|AVG
|.195
|.341
|OBP
|.280
|.397
|SLG
|.282
|16
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|11
|50/22
|K/BB
|51/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|44
|34 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|11 (20.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (9.1%)
|22 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (29.5%)
|5 (9.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.5%)
|13 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (20.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in the league).
- The Mets will look to Peterson (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
