Bucks vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.
Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-7.5
|231.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 231.5 points in 34 of 79 games this season.
- Milwaukee's games this season have had an average of 230.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks are 43-36-0 against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has been the favorite in 65 games this season and won 53 (81.5%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 22-4, a 84.6% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 75% chance to win.
Bucks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|34
|43%
|117.3
|230.8
|113.2
|225.5
|227.5
|Bulls
|29
|36.7%
|113.5
|230.8
|112.3
|225.5
|228.1
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Bucks have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better at home, covering 22 times in 39 home games, and 21 times in 40 road games.
- The Bucks score 117.3 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow.
- Milwaukee is 34-16 against the spread and 43-7 overall when scoring more than 112.3 points.
Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|43-36
|11-16
|41-38
|Bulls
|41-38
|6-3
|36-43
Bucks vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Bucks
|Bulls
|117.3
|113.5
|6
|18
|34-16
|29-10
|43-7
|29-10
|113.2
|112.3
|14
|7
|29-15
|34-21
|38-6
|33-22
