Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -7.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 231.5 points in 34 of 79 games this season.
  • Milwaukee's games this season have had an average of 230.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 43-36-0 against the spread this season.
  • Milwaukee has been the favorite in 65 games this season and won 53 (81.5%) of those contests.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 22-4, a 84.6% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 75% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 34 43% 117.3 230.8 113.2 225.5 227.5
Bulls 29 36.7% 113.5 230.8 112.3 225.5 228.1

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Bucks have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better at home, covering 22 times in 39 home games, and 21 times in 40 road games.
  • The Bucks score 117.3 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow.
  • Milwaukee is 34-16 against the spread and 43-7 overall when scoring more than 112.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bucks and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 43-36 11-16 41-38
Bulls 41-38 6-3 36-43

Bucks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Bulls
117.3
Points Scored (PG)
 113.5
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
34-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-10
43-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-10
113.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.3
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
29-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-21
38-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.