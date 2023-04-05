Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status - Bucks vs. Bulls Injury Report April 5
See the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22), which currently includes three players listed (including Giannis Antetokounmpo), as the Bucks prepare for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (38-41) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Bucks are coming off of a 140-128 victory against the Wizards in their most recent outing on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo's team-leading 28 points paced the Bucks in the win.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|31.1
|11.8
|5.7
|Pat Connaughton
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|7.6
|4.6
|1.3
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|10.4
|3.3
|2.3
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Alex Caruso: Out (Rest)
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI
Bucks Season Insights
- The 117.3 points per game the Bucks score are five more points than the Bulls give up (112.3).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 112.3 points, it is 43-7.
- In their last 10 games, the Bucks have been putting up 125.2 points per contest, an average that's significantly higher than the 117.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Milwaukee connects on 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) while shooting 36.7% from deep (10th in the NBA). It is making 2.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12 per game while shooting 35.3%.
- The Bucks put up 114.4 points per 100 possessions (eighth in the league), while allowing 109.2 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the NBA).
Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-7.5
|230.5
