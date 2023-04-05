On Wednesday, Michael Brosseau (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson
TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 45.7% of his games last season (32 of 70), Brosseau had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.7%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a home run in 8.6% of his games last year (six of 70), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Brosseau drove in a run in 22.9% of his 70 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 5.7% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 15 of his 70 games last season.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .284 AVG .230 .368 OBP .321 .403 SLG .419 4 XBH 6 2 HR 4 11 RBI 12 20/6 K/BB 28/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 35 16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%) 3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%) 6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%) 2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)