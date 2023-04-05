On Wednesday, William Contreras (coming off going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

  • Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Contreras got a hit in 63.0% of his 100 games last season, with at least two hits in 24.0% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games last season (100 in all), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • Contreras drove in a run in 32 of 100 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • In 39 of 100 games last year (39.0%) he scored a run, and in 12 of those games (12.0%) he scored two or more runs.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 50
.260 AVG .294
.347 OBP .363
.519 SLG .494
16 XBH 19
12 HR 8
23 RBI 22
46/21 K/BB 58/19
2 SB 0
Home Away
47 GP 53
28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%)
10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%)
20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%)
11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%)
16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff ranked first in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Peterson (0-1) pitches for the Mets to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
