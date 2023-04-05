William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, William Contreras (coming off going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
William Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Contreras got a hit in 63.0% of his 100 games last season, with at least two hits in 24.0% of them.
- He hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games last season (100 in all), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
- Contreras drove in a run in 32 of 100 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 39 of 100 games last year (39.0%) he scored a run, and in 12 of those games (12.0%) he scored two or more runs.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.260
|AVG
|.294
|.347
|OBP
|.363
|.519
|SLG
|.494
|16
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|46/21
|K/BB
|58/19
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|28 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|10 (21.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (26.4%)
|20 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.8%)
|11 (23.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.3%)
|16 (34.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (30.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff ranked first in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Peterson (0-1) pitches for the Mets to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
